Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $471.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $386.42 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.87.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

