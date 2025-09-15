Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Saipem
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Biotech Sector May Flip to Market Leader by Year-End
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Positioned to Win With Strong Recurring Revenue Streams
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Adobe’s Rebound Has Room to Run: 25% Upside by Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.