Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

