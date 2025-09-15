Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stake Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 227,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after buying an additional 105,766 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PANW opened at $196.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.03 and its 200-day moving average is $185.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

