Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.06 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

