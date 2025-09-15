United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 2.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $43,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $938.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $886.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.86.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

