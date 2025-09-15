Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

