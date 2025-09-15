Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 110.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

