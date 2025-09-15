Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.