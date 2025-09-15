iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.82 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 28954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.21.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.