Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 64125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

