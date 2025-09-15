RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 70172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.