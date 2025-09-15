SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,300 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SGS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. SGS has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Get SGS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SGS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

SGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.