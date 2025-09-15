Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 60.4% in August

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Recruit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Recruit stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,536. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Recruit has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCRUY

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.