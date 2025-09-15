MRA Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MRA Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

