Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.60. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

