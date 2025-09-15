Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $190.07 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

