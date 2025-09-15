Persium Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Persium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Persium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.31 and a 200 day moving average of $242.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

