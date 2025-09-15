Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 28 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 23,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.42.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $383.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

