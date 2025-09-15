iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Position Decreased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

