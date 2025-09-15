Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $10.51 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $938.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $886.34 and a 200-day moving average of $739.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $980.53.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.86.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

