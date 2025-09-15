RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $85,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after buying an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

