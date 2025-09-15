Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Declines By 62.1%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 232,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $793,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FLGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,326. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

About Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

