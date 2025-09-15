Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

