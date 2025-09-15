Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $482.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.93. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

