Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 113,000 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 295,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of OTC PRNDY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.4302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 374.0%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.