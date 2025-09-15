GK Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

GK Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after buying an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $335.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $235.30 and a 1-year high of $338.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.29 and its 200-day moving average is $302.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

