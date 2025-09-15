Ransom Advisory Ltd Sells 1,789 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Ransom Advisory Ltd trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

