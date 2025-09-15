First International Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,622 shares of company stock worth $11,551,646 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

