Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

