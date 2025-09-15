Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ADP opened at $293.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.58. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.