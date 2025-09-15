Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Rises By 62.5%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 82,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

PBCRF remained flat at $0.45 on Monday. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,124. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

