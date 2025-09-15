Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Increases By 91.5%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.0 days.

Orpea Stock Performance

Shares of ORPEF stock remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Orpea has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Get Orpea alerts:

About Orpea

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.