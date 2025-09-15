Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after buying an additional 1,005,260 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9%

TJX Companies stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.