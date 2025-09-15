PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

