Ransom Advisory Ltd Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ransom Advisory Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $423.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.03 and its 200 day moving average is $372.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

