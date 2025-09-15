RB Capital Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $460.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $461.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

