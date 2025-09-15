Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne Helen Sells 2,200 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $301,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,728,784.67. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

