RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

