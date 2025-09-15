Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Decreased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $386,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.57 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

