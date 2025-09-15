Ransom Advisory Ltd Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Ransom Advisory Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 194,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 248,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $1,415,418. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE NEE opened at $71.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

