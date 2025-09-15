JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Position Trimmed by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.5% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

