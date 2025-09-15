McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.49 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.