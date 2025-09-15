Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FOSLL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,196. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.