Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 7.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $335.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average of $302.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $235.30 and a 1-year high of $338.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

