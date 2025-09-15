Next Level Private LLC Purchases 6,150 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Next Level Private LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Next Level Private LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

