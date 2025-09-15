Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,443,735. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,458.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,894.51 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,594.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,217.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

