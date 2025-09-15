Rise Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 977.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,088,000 after acquiring an additional 971,388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,598,000 after acquiring an additional 434,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,403,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,255,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

