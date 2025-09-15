Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Expands By 134.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 125,400 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 808,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IBDX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,539. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

