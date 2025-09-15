Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.98 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

