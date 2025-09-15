E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,800 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

Shares of EJH stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.12. 59,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

